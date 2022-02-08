Dump Truck Catches Fire At Sussex County Intersection (VIDEO)

Emergency crews efficiently battled a dump truck that went up in flames at a Sussex County intersection.

The blaze was reported at the intersection of Prides Crossing and Deire Drive in Sparta shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 1, the Sparta Township Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, crews found the cab of a mason dump flaming and smoking heavily.

The driver had safely exited the vehicle prior to crews’ arrival.

Firefighters worked to douse the smoky blaze as the police department redirected local traffic.

No injuries were reported.



