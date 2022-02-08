Contact Us
Dump Truck Catches Fire At Sussex County Intersection (VIDEO)

Valerie Musson
Emergency crews battled a mason dump that went up in flames at a Sussex County intersection.
Emergency crews battled a mason dump that went up in flames at a Sussex County intersection. Photo Credit: Sparta Township Fire Department via Facebook

Emergency crews efficiently battled a dump truck that went up in flames at a Sussex County intersection.

The blaze was reported at the intersection of Prides Crossing and Deire Drive in Sparta shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 1, the Sparta Township Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, crews found the cab of a mason dump flaming and smoking heavily.

The driver had safely exited the vehicle prior to crews’ arrival.

Firefighters worked to douse the smoky blaze as the police department redirected local traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Scroll down to view a video clip from the scene.

