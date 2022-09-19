DUI Sussex County Man Charged In Wrong-Way Head-On Rt. 80 Crash: State Police

A DUI Sussex County man was charged in a head-on wrong-way crash on Route 80 that sent another driver to the hospital, state police said.

Daniel Williams, 24 of Wantage, was heading eastbound when he struck another car head-on while driving the wrong way near milepost 16.6 in Allamuchy just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The victim, a 61-year-old man from Bushkill, New York, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Slota said.

Williams was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details were not released.

