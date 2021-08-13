Drunk Sussex County Man, 43, Stabs Victim In Road During Argument, Police Say

A Sussex County man was intoxicated when he stabbed another man during a fight in the middle of the road, authorities said.

Bryan Schmidt, 43, is accused of pulling a knife and stabbing another man during a fight on Mitchell Avenue in Franklin on July 30, borough police said in a Friday release.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and refused additional medical care, authorities said.

Schmidt, of Vernon, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, disorderly conduct and local ordinance violations, police said.

He was released to the care of a local hospital in accordance with the NJ Bail Reform Act and is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.