Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: NJ Wins Settlement For Bus Driver Fired For Taking Time To Care For Terminally Ill Dad
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Drunk Sussex County Man, 43, Stabs Victim In Road During Argument, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Police
Franklin Police Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police via Facebook

A Sussex County man was intoxicated when he stabbed another man during a fight in the middle of the road, authorities said.

Bryan Schmidt, 43, is accused of pulling a knife and stabbing another man during a fight on Mitchell Avenue in Franklin on July 30, borough police said in a Friday release.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and refused additional medical care, authorities said.

Schmidt, of Vernon, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, disorderly conduct and local ordinance violations, police said.

He was released to the care of a local hospital in accordance with the NJ Bail Reform Act and is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.