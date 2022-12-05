Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Driver Killed In Fiery Sussex County Crash With Box Truck, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A driver was killed in a fiery crash with a box truck in Sussex County, state police confirmed.

A Freightliner box truck was heading southbound on Route 565 in Wantage when it was struck head-on by a northbound Ford Escape that crossed over the double-yellow lines near milepost 5.5 just after 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The Ford then went up in flames, killing the driver, Slota said.

The victim’s identity was pending family notification.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

