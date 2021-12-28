Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Crews Combat Sussex County Commercial Fire [DEVELOPING]

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps (SNALAC)
Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps (SNALAC) Photo Credit: Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps (SNALAC) via Facebook

Fire crews in Sussex County rushed to the scene of a commercial blaze Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a building on Furnace Street in Stanhope shortly before 3 p.m., according to the Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps (SNALAC).

Initial but unconfirmed reports stated that the fire broke out at a building with machinery 41 Furnace St., which appears on Google Maps as the location of Isolatek International, a manufacturer of fireproofing materials for steel construction.

“Please avoid the area as fire units operate,” said the SNALAC.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

