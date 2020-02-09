Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Burglars Ransack Dozen Unlocked Cars Across Vernon

Valerie Musson
Vernon Police
Vernon Police Photo Credit: Vernon Police via Facebook

Nearly a dozen vehicles in Vernon and Sussex were burglarized during late night hours Sunday, authorities said.

At least 11 unlocked vehicles were entered and ransacked overnight between Sunday and Monday, Vernon police said.

The vehicles were parked in driveways throughout the following areas:

  • Glenwood Estates
  • The Summit
  • Settlers Notch
  • Mayflower Estates
  • High Ridge Estates
  • Tompkins Court/Campbell Drive
  • Woodland Hills Drive
  • Pilz Court

“We are asking for your help,” said police. “If you live in any of the following areas/streets and have a home video surveillance system, please check it for us.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Vernon Township Police Detective Bureau at (973) 764-6155 or email detectives@vernonpolice.com.

“We ask that you remain vigilant and report all suspicious persons/vehicles,” police said.

