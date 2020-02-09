Burglars Ransack Dozen Unlocked Cars Across Vernon

Nearly a dozen vehicles in Vernon and Sussex were burglarized during late night hours Sunday, authorities said.

At least 11 unlocked vehicles were entered and ransacked overnight between Sunday and Monday, Vernon police said.

The vehicles were parked in driveways throughout the following areas:

Glenwood Estates

The Summit

Settlers Notch

Mayflower Estates

High Ridge Estates

Tompkins Court/Campbell Drive

Woodland Hills Drive

Pilz Court

“We are asking for your help,” said police. “If you live in any of the following areas/streets and have a home video surveillance system, please check it for us.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Vernon Township Police Detective Bureau at (973) 764-6155 or email detectives@vernonpolice.com.

“We ask that you remain vigilant and report all suspicious persons/vehicles,” police said.

