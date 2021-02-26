BREAKING: Fatal Sussex County Crash Shuts Down Route 206

A portion of Route 206 was shut down following a fatal crash in Sussex County Friday afternoon, reports say.

A car under-rode a tractor-trailer and became entrapped near 435 Rt. 206 in Andover around 2:30 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

At least one person was killed in the crash, the report said.

The roadway was shut down and detoured from Paterson Avenue in Newton to Stickles Pond Road in Andover, Newton police said.

State Police did not immediately return a request for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

