An 11-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after falling from an area at a Sussex County state park, authorities said.

The boy suffered unspecified injuries at Buttermilk Falls on Mountain Road in Layton, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

He was taken via ambulance to Newton Hospital around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night,

No further details were released.

