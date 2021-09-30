Bicyclist Fatally Struck By Car In Sussex County, Report Says

A bicyclist was killed in a car crash in Sussex County earlier this week, reports say.

George P. Ceddia of Netcong was struck by a 17-year-old Stanhope resident at the intersection of Route 183 and Main Street around 12:15 p.m. Monday, NJHerald reports citing Stanhope Police Chief Steven Pittigher.

Ceddia, 65, was pronounced dead a short time later, and no charges have been filed. Meanwhile, anyone with information or dash cam footage of the crash is asked to call Stanhope Detective Joseph Johnson at 973-347-4533 ext. 41 or send an email to jjohnson@stanhopepolice.org.

