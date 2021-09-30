Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Bicyclist Fatally Struck By Car In Sussex County, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Route 183 and Main Street in Stanhope
Intersection of Route 183 and Main Street in Stanhope Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A bicyclist was killed in a car crash in Sussex County earlier this week, reports say.

George P. Ceddia of Netcong was struck by a 17-year-old Stanhope resident at the intersection of Route 183 and Main Street around 12:15 p.m. Monday, NJHerald reports citing Stanhope Police Chief Steven Pittigher. 

Ceddia, 65, was pronounced dead a short time later, and no charges have been filed. Meanwhile, anyone with information or dash cam footage of the crash is asked to call Stanhope Detective Joseph Johnson at 973-347-4533 ext. 41 or send an email to jjohnson@stanhopepolice.org.

