Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Breaking News: Just In Time: Pop-Up Drive-In Movies Come To New Jersey
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Accused Sussex County Shoplifters Found With Syringes, Drug Paraphernalia

Valerie Musson
QuickChek on Rt. 206 in Stanhope
QuickChek on Rt. 206 in Stanhope Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A couple accused of stealing items from a Sussex County convenience store were found with hypodermic syringes and other drug paraphernalia, authorities charged.

Byram Township Police responded to QuickChek on Rt. 206 in Stanhope after an off-duty member of the Stanhope-Netcong First Aid Squad saw a woman taking merchandise from the store on Monday, May 11, authorities said in a release.

Arriving officers were told that the woman, accompanied by a male suspect, had left in a car -- located shortly after, authorities said.

The two were identified as Jarod Rieth and Melinda A. Molnar, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that Molnar had attempted to steal items from the store and that both she and Rieth were in possession of hypodermic syringes and a glass crack-cocaine smoking device, authorities said.

Both suspects were released from the scene after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe and violation of an executive order. Molnar was also charged with shoplifting.

