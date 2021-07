A 91-year-old Sussex County man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Tuesday evening, reports say.

The man was cutting the tree at his property in the Sussex section of Vernon when it fell and caused fatal injuries just before 6:40 p.m., NJ.com reports citing police Capt. Keith C. Kimkowski.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

