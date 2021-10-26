2 Vehicles Stolen From Sussex County Driveway, Thieves Escape Following Route 515 Chase

Two vehicles were stolen from a Sussex County driveway early Tuesday morning, according to police who unsuccessfully attempted to stop the thieves.

A resident on Route 517 in Vernon told township police that two vehicles had just been stolen from their driveway around 7:05 a.m., authorities said.

Responding officers found the stolen cars traveling south on Route 515, said police, who tried but were unable to stop the drivers.

Meanwhile, an Acura SUV reported stolen from Readington was recovered by officers canvassing the area, Vernon Township Police said.

Earlier that morning, a homeowner near Vernon Valley Lake reported seeing a suspicious person dressed in dark clothes inside the vehicle parked in their driveway. The suspect ran when confronted by the homeowner, and nothing was taken, police said.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles, avoid leaving keys inside and report suspicious incidents and individuals.

