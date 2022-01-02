Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice
Sussex Daily Voice

1 Killed, Another Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Head-On Sussex County Crash

Valerie Musson
Sparta police
Sparta police Photo Credit: Sparta Police

One person was killed and another was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Sussex County Sunday evening, police said.

Erin Moore, 41, was driving a blue Hyundai Tuscon southbound on Route 181 near Signal Hill Trail in Sparta when she collided with a gray 540i BMW driven by Attila Princz, 41, around 5:30 p.m., Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said.

Princz, of Sparta, had been driving northbound when his vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane, striking Moore’s vehicle head-on, Lamon said.

Both drivers were treated at the scene, and Moore was extricated from her vehicle with the jaws of life, authorities said.

Moore, of Sparta, was taken to Newton Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, Lamon said.

Princz was flown to Morristown Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for head and back injuries and remained in serious condition, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what role alcohol may have played in the crash, if any, police said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Sparta Detective Bureau and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office.

