‘Tragic:’ Devoted Sussex County Father Of 5 Dies In Motorcycle Crash, 38

Devoted Sussex County father of five Joseph E. August died in a motorcycle crash on Friday, July 15. He was 38.

Joseph attended the Hopatcong School District before moving to Andover, where he lived at the time of his death, according to his social media page and obituary.

He loved fishing, the ocean, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family.

Joseph was described as a “devoted father that would stop the world for his children.”

“He will be remembered for his infectious smile, big brown eyes, his huge heart and sense of humor,” reads Joseph’s memorial.

Joseph leaves behind his loving fiancé, Melissa Zabriskie and their three young daughters, Adalynn, 4, Makayla, 2, and Brynlee, 10 months.

He is also survived by two sons, Joseph Christopher and Gavin; his parents, Theresa and Artie Frenzel and father Joseph James August; sister Stacey and Rob Guthrie, Jason and Taylor and Breann, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Meanwhile, more than $5,700 had been raised on GoFundMe for Joseph’s family.

“Joe August left this world too soon, and we are devastated for Melissa and her young children, who will grow up without him,” reads the campaign, launched by Dennis Zabriskie.

“Melissa has faced so many challenges over the years and finds herself now faced with dealing with this tragic loss.”

Joseph’s funeral will be held at the Church of Assumption in Morristown on Thursday, July 28.

“Melissa now finds herself as a single mother having to provide solely for these little girls and will face many challenges, including financial assistance to provide for them adequately,” the fundraiser says.

“Please consider donating and helping Melissa continue to provide for her beautiful little girls. Every little bit will be a tremendous help.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

