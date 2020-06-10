Sussex County Native Nikki Dean Dies, 22

The Sussex County community is mourning the death of Nicole L. Dean, who died Sept. 25 at the age of 22.

Born in Nicole, Dean grew up in Vernon and graduated from Vernon High School, her obituary says.

In addition to having a “very loving and happy soul,” Nicole was known for her love of the outdoors and had spent much of her time hiking the Appalachian Trail, according to her obituary.

She was getting ready to study optometry in North Carolina, where she lived at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Dean is predeceased by her mother, Maria Dean. She is survived by her father, Jonathan Dean and his wife Colleen; her sisters, Christy Dean and Alanna Dean and her fiancé Nic; her grandmothers, Anita Dean and Vera Santangelo, as well as many close friends.

Dean’s funeral service was held Oct. 2 at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex.

“Nikki will be forever in the hearts of the people who knew her and deeply missed by her family and friends,” her tribute says.

