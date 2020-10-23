Sussex County Mom, 37, Who Raised Thousands For Cancer Research Dies After Her Own Battle

The Sussex County community is mourning the death of a 37-year-old mother of two who raised more than $30,000 for cancer research before succumbing to the disease herself this week.

Antoinette M. Rogers died Monday, Oct. 19 at the MSK Cancer Center in New York City, her obituary says.

Rogers was born in North Carolina, but lived the majority of her life in Hamburg. She moved to Sparta nearly a decade ago, her obit says.

Rogers played basketball and ran track at Wallkill Valley Regional High School before attending Keene State University. She then worked as a manager of disability claims for Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Rogers was known for her activism in the cancer research field, raising more than $30,000 for cancer studies after her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2016.

Rogers was in remission for nearly two years before the cancer returned and spread to her liver in 2018, according to a GoFundMe created for her treatment at the time.

“The disease had metastasized,” the fundraiser says. “It progressed from Stage 2 to Stage 4, a shock after she took every precaution she could.”

Rogers then endured a series of intense chemotherapy and radiation treatments — all while working her full-time job and taking care of her children, Kellen, 8, and Katie, 7.

“One of Antoinette’s finest qualities is her generosity,” the fundraiser says. “Despite such a difficult journey in her own life, she has still put forth remarkable effort toward the cause of fighting cancer everywhere.”

The money from the fundraiser — which totaled more than $44,000 as of Friday afternoon — will be used to support Rogers’ family.

In addition to her children, Rogers is survived by her husband, Brian; her parents, Paul and Paula Marino; her siblings, Angelo, Anthony, Maria and Donna, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members and close friends.

Rogers’ funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 at the St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg.

Click here to view/donate to 'Aid for the family of Antoinette Rogers' on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.