Sussex County Makeup Artist, Beloved Mom & Wife Elizabeth Newsom Dies Suddenly At Age 24

Sussex County makeup artist and beloved mother and wife Elizabeth Faye Newsom died suddenly at Newton Medical Center while giving birth to a healthy baby boy on Nov. 3. She was 24.

Born in Gainesville, FL, Newsom lived in Ocala, FL before moving to Sussex County, her obituary says.

Newsom was an extremely talented and passionate makeup artist and worked at Ulta Salon in Rockaway, her memorial says.

She also attended Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Hardyston.

“Elizabeth had a twinkle in her eye that would light up the room,” reads her memorial.

“She was loved by her fellow employees, her family and all who knew her.”

Newsom is survived by her beloved baby boy, Ryder James Ross; parents, Christopher James Newsom and Lisa Estelle (Pierson) Newsom; her husband, Brion Tyler Ross; brother, Richard Morrissey and his wife Ashley and their child, Myla; sisters, Sarah Quinn and her husband James and their children, Margot and James, Jr. and Victoria Newsom, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Newsom’s funeral was held Nov. 9 at Pinkel Funeral Home on Route 23 in Sussex.

Donations can be made in Newsom’s honor to her son’s education fund. Checks are payable to American Funds and mailed to New Horizon Financial, 320 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, NJ 07603.

Click here for the full obituary of Elizabeth Faye Newsom.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.