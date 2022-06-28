Support Rises For North Jersey Family After Death Of Beloved 10-Year-Old Daughter

Support is on the rise for a North Jersey family left heartbroken after the death of their 10-year-old daughter.

Emily Lenora Fleming died at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Thursday, June 23, her obituary says.

Emily had just finished fourth grade at the Florence M. Burd Elementary School in Andover, where she played the flute and was a dedicated safety patrol member, according to her memorial.

She also loved participating in Troop #98136 of the Girl Scouts, playing soccer, flamingos, crocheting, and camping.

Emily leaves behind her loving parents, Bob and Kelly Fleming, two older brothers,

Robert and Riley, her best friend and cousin, Elsie Reid; her cherished stuffed animal, Wolfie; paternal grandparents, Robert and Zina Fleming; maternal grandparents Nicholas and Kathleen Cokinos; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Emily’s funeral will be held at Good Shepherd Church in Andover on Thursday, June 30.

Meanwhile, several condolences were made on social media, including a heartfelt post from the Andover Township Volunteer Fire Department containing several ways to contribute to the family following their devastating loss.

“Please keep the Fleming family in your thoughts and prayers,” the post says.

“The family resides within our community…The information below has been set up to assist the family with immediate needs.”

The post goes on to describe Emily as a “bright spark in this world” with a smile that “lit up every room she entered.”

Gift cards from grocery stores, local restaurants, and other retail locations can be dropped off at Village Sweets on Route 15 in Lafayette from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“Emily and her family have touched the lives of so many and now it’s our turn to give back to her family in their time of need,” reads the post.

“Godspeed Emily.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Emily Lenora Fleming.

