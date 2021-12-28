Support Rises For Family Of Beloved Sussex County Dad Who Lost COVID Battle On Christmas Eve

Support is on the rise for the family of beloved Sussex County father John A. Anthony, who lost his battle with COVID-19 on Christmas Eve at the age of 46.

Born in Jersey City, Anthony lived in Bayonne before moving to Lyndhurst and settling in Sussex in 2017, his obituary and Facebook pages say.

Anthony worked for more than two decades in the food supplier industry as a transportation router — first at Sysco Foods in Jersey City, then Krasdale Foods in the Bronx, and most recently at Driscoll Foods in Wayne, his memorial says.

Anthony was remembered as a talented left-handed guitarist and a loving father to his two daughters, Freya and Shyla.

Meanwhile, more than $9,600 had been raised on GoFundMe for Anthony’s wife, Anita Carbone Anthony, who is described as a “true blessing to the Sussex community.”

“She has done so much for the town and people in general,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Jannine Zerres.

“Please give what you can to help Ani and the girls with John's expenses and their own.”

A Meal Train has also been set up for the family.

Anthony’s visitation will be held at Nazare Memorial Home on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst on Dec. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m.

A Meal Train has also been set up for the family.

