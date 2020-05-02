Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Obituaries

Sparta HS Football Player Cody Ulrich Dies, 28

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Cody Ulrich
Cody Ulrich Photo Credit: Cody Ulrich Facebook

Cody LaMont Ulrich, a 2009 Sparta High School graduate and football player, died Thursday, April 16. He was 28.

Ulrich -- who had been living in Pompano Beach, Florida when he died -- played football during his freshman and part of his sophomore year. He was known for his intelligence and kind heart.

Ulrich had earned his Journeyman’s certification at Dixie Plumbing and later worked for Home Depot, his obituary says.

Fueled by a passion for all things Egypt, Ulrich had aspirations of becoming an Egyptologist. He also loved music, Star Wars and the Green Bay Packers, according to his obituary.

Ulrich is predeceased by his grandmother, Dorothy Smith, and survived by his 8-year-old son, Wyatt LaMont Ulrich; his parents, Charles H. Ulrich Jr. and Julie (Kays) Ulrich; his brothers, Charles H. Ulrich III and Cole A. Ulrich, as well as grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.

“Words cannot explain how many lives he touched with his smile and sense of humor,” reads Ulrich’s obituary.

“May his spirit and soul live on through all of us that had the pleasure to see that huge smile and caring heart.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.