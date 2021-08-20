‘Completely Devastated:’ Support Surges For Sussex County Family After Sudden Death Of Son At 2

Support is surging for the Sussex County family of Cameron Joseph Myers, who died suddenly at just two years old.

Born in Pequannock Township, Cameron died unexpectedly in the early morning hours on August 15, his obituary says.

“Cameron was so full of life and love, he lit up the lives of every person he came across,” reads a fundraiser launched for the boy’s funeral expenses.

More than $13,000 had been raised as of Friday for the Vernon Township family, exceeding the fundraiser's $10,000 goal in just four days.

“We are completely devastated and were, of course, not prepared for the cost of a funeral,” reads the GoFundMe, launched by Angelica Nowack. “Anything helps towards the cost, our wish is to give Cameron the funeral service he deserves, one as beautiful as his soul was."

Cameron’s funeral will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home on Route 94 in Vernon.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Cameron’s Family’ on GoFundMe.

