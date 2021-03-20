13-Year-Old Girl Dies In Sussex County House Fire

A 13-year-old girl died in a Sussex County house fire Friday night, authorities confirmed.

Firefighters responded to the Nestor Street home in Franklin around 10 p.m., where the girl's body was recovered after the fire had been put out, Franklin Borough police said.

More than $1,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family as of Saturday morning.

The 13-year-old victim was identified by the campaign founder as Heaven Davenport. The family also reportedly lost a dog.

"Heaven was such a funny beautiful girl who had a whole life to live and was constantly surrounded by all her siblings and her loving big family," Victoria Caravaggio wrote.

"We all love this family so very much and I’m just asking if anyone could please donate anything to help give this family money to not only provide a beautiful deserving funeral for that beautiful angel but to also help get them back on their feet."

According to Caravaggio, the family is in need of:

Boys age 6- clothes size 6/7, shoe size 1

Girls age 8- clothes size 7/8, shoe size 2

Girls age 12- clothes size 3 juniors, shirt size small, shoe size 6

Girls age 15- clothes size 0/1 juniors, shirt size small

Girls age 18- clothes size 0/1 juniors, shirt size small

Mans age 31- pants size 32/32, shirt size large, shoe size 11 1/2

Womans age 33 or 34- pants size 6/7 juniors, medium shirt size, and shoe size is 6 1/2

Fire companies from Franklin, Hardyston, and Hamburg responded, along with Hardyston police, Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, and St. Clare’s BLS/ALS services.

The incident was under investigation, and residents in the area can expect a continued police presence at this time, authorities said.

