WINTER BLUES? Mountain Creek Offers Timely Break From Cabin Fever, COVID-19

The mountains are alive with the sound of skiers and snowboarders.

New Jerseyans took advantage of this week's winter snowfall -- and a break from COVID-19 worries -- by hitting the trails of Mountain Creek.

The ski resort officially opened for the season on Thursday.

On their webpage Friday, resort operators posted, "What an opening day. Not only are we so excited to get back out on the mountain and enjoy some fresh air but kicking our season off with a powder day was truly something special."

"As for the mountain, our groomers took to the hill last night to lay down some fresh corduroy paired with snowmaking all over so we can expect some great conditions today with super carve-able snow!" the post said.

"We’ll be skiing and riding at South Peak with 6 trails after a rope drop on Tail Spin. Feature count has jumped to 10 with the addition of a Whale Tail & Hip on Canyon which gives us plenty of opportunity for fun out there."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mountain Creek lodge access this season will be limited.

"We encourage everyone to use your car as your new base lodge," the resort's operators said.

COVID guidelines are posted here:

"Read it, live it and mask up this winter so we can continue to enjoy the mountain all season long."

Parking is Available Across the Street from Vernon & South Peak Base Areas

Snow Tubing Parking - Park in the Lot at Route 94 & Sand Hill Rd (Turn right on Sand Hill Rd from Route 94)

Preferred parking is available for $30 per car in the Red Tail Lodge parking lot and $20 per care in the Cobblestone Parking Lot.

Starting on New Year's Day, NYC residents can hop on a "snow tubing & brewery bus" and enjoy a two-hour night snow tubing session followed by a visit to a local brewery with dinner and round-trip transportation from NYC included. Masks required.

Those packages start at $139, with a discount for first-time travelers.

