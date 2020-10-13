Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Sussex County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Sussex County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing was sold at Lake-Vu Deli Grocery on River Styx Road in Hopatcong, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 05, 11, 25, 27, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $69 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13.

