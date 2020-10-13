Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: NJ Daycare Teacher Arrested After Son, 3, Tests Positive For Methadone
News

Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Sussex County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lake-Vu Deli Grocery on River Styx Road in Hopatcong
Lake-Vu Deli Grocery on River Styx Road in Hopatcong Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Sussex County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing was sold at Lake-Vu Deli Grocery on River Styx Road in Hopatcong, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 05, 11, 25, 27, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $69 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.