Sussex Dentist Admits Tax Fraud

Jerry DeMarco
A Sussex County dentist admitted in federal court in Newark that he filed a false tax return with the IRS.

Richard Golembioski, 61, of Vernon failed to report $114,566 in income from his dental practice on the 2012 return, as well as other amounts during the following four tax years, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Rather than go to trial, Golembioski took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to making and subscribing to the single false return, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo scheduled sentencing for March 8.

Carpento credited IRS-Criminal Investigation’s Newark Field Office, with the investigation leading to the plea, secured Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Peck. 

