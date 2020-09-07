Sparta PD: Fair Lawn Man Busted With Heroin In Parking Lot Tried Giving Police Fake Name

A Fair Lawn man tried giving police a false name after he was found with heroin and under the influence of drugs in a Sussex County parking lot, said authorities who charged him.

Police called to a Sussex County parking lot on reports of an intoxicated man found Michael Soriano, 26, Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said.

A search of Soriano's car turned up empty packets of heroin and a cut straw, Lamon said. When asked his name by Sparta Police Officer Matt Pletcher, Soriano replied: "Michael J. McKay," according to Lamon.

Soriano was charged with heroin possession and providing a false name to law enforcement. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released.

