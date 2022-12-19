Lead, Cadmium Found In Popular Dark Chocolate Brands — Are Yours Safe?

Lead and cadmium have been found in dozens of popular brands of dark chocolate, according to a new study from Consumer Reports. Was your favorite brand included?

The test comprised 28 big- and small-name brands, from Hershey’s, Godiva, and Lindt to Trader Joe’s, Hu, and Lily’s.

The base point in the study was the maximum allowable dose level (MADL) in California for the pair of metals — .5 micrograms for lead and 4.1 mcg for cadmium — in one ounce of each brand.

“We used those levels because there are no federal limits for the amount of lead and cadmium most foods can contain, and CR’s scientists believe that California’s levels are the most protective available,” Consumer Reports says.

Of all the brands tested, the ones that topped the list for lead levels were Hershey’s Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate at 265 percent lead, Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate (88 percent Cocoa) at 240 percent lead, and Hu Organic Simple Dark Chocolate (70 percent Cacao) at 210 percent lead.

Chocolate brands that topped the list for both lead and cadmium levels include Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate (85 percent Cacao) at 127 percent lead and 229 percent cadmium and Green & Black’s Organic Dark Chocolate (70 percent Cacao) at 143 percent lead and 181 percent cadmium.

The “safer” brands cited in the study were Mast Organic Dark Chocolate (80 percent Cocoa), Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate (70 percent Cacao), and Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate (86 percent Cacao).

Meanwhile, Consumer Reports has launched a petition to urge the CEOs of Trader Joe’s, Hershey’s, Mondelez & Theo to get the lead out.

Click here for the full list of study results from Consumer Reports.

