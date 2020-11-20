Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
COVID-19: Sussex County School District Goes Fully Remote Until Mid-January

Valerie Musson
Sparta High School
Sparta High School Photo Credit: sparta.org

Students and staff at a Sussex County school district will transition back to fully remote learning starting Monday until at least mid-January, officials said.

The switch, effective until Jan. 15, was made for students at Sparta Township Public Schools after the Northwest region was classified under the orange level, indicating a high-risk status, Acting Superintendent Patrick McQueeney said in a letter Thursday.

Meanwhile, students at Mohawk Avenue School will remain fully remote through Dec. 2.

“We are taking this preventative and proactive measure to continue to maintain the health and safety of our students and staff in our school buildings.

Pre-K students enrolled in the district’s self-contained special education program will still have the option to attend in-person classes from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, McQueeney said.

“I continue to appreciate the support of our learning community and the feedback and input I have received thus far,” said McQueeney. “Please know that I do not take these decisions lightly, and always work towards the best interests of our incredible school district.”

