Branchville’s Boil Water Advisory Lifted After 2 Weeks, Further Precautions Encouraged

Customers of Branchville Water Department no longer need to boil their water before household use, officials said Thursday evening.

The boil water advisory was enacted Aug. 28 after the department identified a possible E.coli contamination issue. Residents were instructed as a precaution to boil tap water before use.

Run all faucets for three to five minutes to “flush” the service connection and interior plumbing with water from the service main

Empty and clean automatic ice makers and water chillers.

Drain and refill your home’s hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees F.

Service connections with a water softener/cartridge filters should be run through a regeneration cycle or other procedures recommended by the manufacturer

Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).

Officials “strongly encourage” customers to take the following measures before further water consumption:

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the department said.

