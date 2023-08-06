Motorcyclist Flown In Highland Lakes Crash Suffers Brain Injury: Campaign

The Highland Lakes motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after colliding with another vehicle in Highland Lakes on Thursday, July 27, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for her family.

Jess suffered a brain bleed but was otherwise stable, campaign founder Leah Wilson said.

"We have already seen significant improvement in the past few days and Jess has been able to transfer from the Surgical ICU to a less medically intensive floor, but we are unsure of when she will be well enough to leave the hospital," Wilson said. "However, we are hopeful Jess will keep improving, and ultimately be able to make a full recovery."

Still, Jess' future remains uncertain, as the severity of her injury is not yet known.

"In an effort to alleviate this financial pressure, so that recovery can take precedence, we are asking for donations to assist with necessary environmental modifications and medical expenses incurred from the accident," Wilson said.

Jess was being tagged in multiple tributes of support on Facebook.

"Jess is a tough cookie, the toughest one I know… but her journey to recovery is without a doubt going to be challenging and she and Jon-Luke deserve every ounce of support we can offer," another said. "If you’re unable to donate, please share."

