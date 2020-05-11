Shuttered Sussex County Diner Owner Sets Opening Date For Revamped Gourmet Burger Joint

A gourmet burger joint will soon open its doors at the revamped former location of a beloved Sussex County diner.

After Double S Diner in Wantage closed Oct. 13, owners Keith Yodice, 48, of Franklin and Norbey Arango, 45, of Wantage have transformed the space and are projecting a Nov. 16 opening date for their new restaurant, Cow Patty’s.

The eatery is a modernized burger joint with a uniquely fresh quality rarely found in the area, Yodice says.

“All of our beef, meat, hotdogs, bacon, everything beef comes from a mile up the road at Green Valley Farms,” Yodice told Daily Voice. “It’s 100 percent certified local Angus beef, which is very difficult to find.”

“It’s very evident in the taste that it’s fresh, fresh, fresh meat.”

Patty’s also offers some tantalizing toppings like Taylor ham, fried egg and crispy bacon -- and don’t forget to pair your burger with a side of the shop’s specialty grilled jalapeño cornbread.

Once you’ve decided on your order, Patty’s makes it easy to place it online and choose from pickup and delivery options.

“It’s very tech-savvy,” said Yodice. “You’ll be able to order and pay from your phone whether you’re at your house or you’re on the way there. You can pick your pickup time, pull into a designated parking spot for curbside and we’ll run it out to you.”

Yodice — who also owns Café e Dolci in Franklin and Warwick with his wife — says the idea came to him and Arango after the two noticed the lack of local higher-end burger options.

“Right now, gourmet burgers are very trendy, but there’s nothing up in my area,” said Yodice. “We just have absolutely nothing. I’ll be, really, first to market with this project.”

Cow Patty’s, located at 154 Route 23 in Wantage, has a projected opening date of Nov. 16.

Follow the restaurant on Facebook for the latest updates.

