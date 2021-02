A popular Sussex County deli is slated to open a second location.

G&S Deli on Spring Street is opening a new location on Rt. 206 in Newton.

The new deli will open its doors Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m., workers told Daily Voice.

The longtime eatery opened more than 38 years ago and has become known for its expansive selection of pizzas, subs, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, ice cream and more.

G&S Deli, 480 Route 206 S Newton

