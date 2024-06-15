Late-Night Fire Closes Firehouse Bagels In Branchville

A fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Firehouse Bagel on the 300 block of Route 206, the Frankford Township Fire Department said.

Heavy smoke billowed from the back of the building and the call was upgraded to a second-alarm. Multiple fire companies worked for nearly two hours to knock down and contain the blaze.

The scene was cleared shortly after midnight.

While no injuries were reported, the bagel shop remains closed for renovation.

"Thank you all so much for the love," the bagel shop said Saturday morning, June 15.

"We are blessed to be a part of this community and really appreciate everyone's concern. The great news is that no one was hurt and all of our staff is safe and well.

"Our kitchen however will need to be remodeled. We will do it as quickly as possible so that we can once again be serving our beloved community."

