Full Circle For Wantage Army General In New Role Helming Crucial Reserve Unit

Now, she's one of the people running the show there.

Belanger is the new commanding general of nearly 45,000 Army Reserve soldiers in the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, headquartered on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

"On July 27, 1986, I stepped foot on these grounds for the first time," said Belanger, a Wantage native, during a change-of-command ceremony on Friday, Aug. 11. "Today, I came full circle.”

The 99th Readiness Division is considered crucial to the Army Reserve's operations nationwide, being responsible for individual and unit readiness on a massive scale, according to Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command.

The division helps deploy reserve forces around the world and manages hundreds of facilities across the Northeast.

Belanger will be providing logistic and administrative support for the soldiers living across the northeastern portion of the U.S.,

A 1991 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Belanger comes to the 99th RD following her most recent assignment as the special assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) where she had served since August 2021.

Belanger deployed to Kuwait in 2013 with the Army Reserve’s 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary). She holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Unites States Army War College. In her civilian career, Belanger is employed at BMW Manufacturing Company in Spartanburg, SC.

Belanger assumes command from Maj. Gen. Rodney L. Faulk, who is retiring from the Army after a 40-year career.

“One thing I hope you always remember is that what we do matters,” Faulk said to the Soldiers and civilian employees of the 99th RD. “We supply the personnel and logistics readiness support services, and a safe environment for training, for 45,000 Soldiers across the Northeast as they build readiness to fight and win our nation’s wars.

“That’s our sworn duty, and it’s our honor to do it,” Faulk added. "You’ve left an indelible mark on this command, and I’m grateful for all you’ve done,” Daniels said to Faulk.

Belanger is ready for action.

“There are three kinds of people in this world – those who watch things happen, those who wonder what happened, and those who make things happen,” Belanger said. “For all of you on this journey with me, I hope you are ready to make things happen.”

