Donations Pour In After Sudden Death Of Hopatcong Dad, 'Exceptional' Soccer Coach, 39

Born in Bridgewater, Andrew worked as a Commercial Senior Specialist for TruGreen in Randolph, his obituary says. He was also an incredibly passionate coach and board member for the Hopatcong Hawks Soccer Club.

Andrew was a big fan of the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins — but above all, he loved spending time with his family and embraced his role as a supportive father.

Andrew’s surviving family members include his loving wife, Renee; his beloved daughter, Catie, his father, Peter Parenti; his In-Laws, Ken and Jane Hess; his canine companion, Oreo, as well as many extended family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Meanwhile, the Hopatcong community had donated more than $12,300 on a GoFundMe launched for Andrew’s memorial in less than a week.

“Please continue to join us in supporting the Parenti family for the sudden loss of beloved husband and father Andrew Parenti,” reads the campaign. “Andrew was just 39 years old when he suddenly passed leaving behind a beautiful wife and daughter.”

Several tributes also hit social media, including a heartfelt post from the Hopatcong Hawks:

“He was an exceptional coach, a dedicated board member, and an amazing friend to many of us. Andrew's commitment and passion for soccer were evident in his tireless efforts to support the Hawks. His dedication went beyond the game itself, as he instilled important values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and perseverance in each player he coached.”

Andrew’s celebration of life was scheduled for Friday, June 23 at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home in Landing.

“We are beyond touched to know Andrew made such a difference in so many lives,” reads the campaign. “Please help us raise money for funeral costs and expenses and now the hospital bill for the Parenti family as they navigate this devastating loss.”

Click here to view/donate to ’The Parenti Family’ campaign on GoFundMe.

