Daniel Pisco Of Sussex County Dies Unexpectedly At 39, Had ‘Incredible Empathy’

A lifelong Sussex County resident, Daniel was known for his athletic ability, even from a young age. Growing up, he loved playing ice and street hockey with friends. He also loved rooting for the New Jersey Devils and New York Giants, his obituary says.

Endlessly ambitious, Daniel held several different jobs throughout the years and had even tried starting a dog biscuit company.

Daniel is remembered as a “beacon of positivity” with the unique ability to find enjoyment in the little things, his memorial says. Coupled with his keen and sincere empathy, he quickly made friends who could consistently rely on him to lift their spirits.

“His good mood was contagious,” reads his memorial.

"Nothing brought him more joy than to see a smile on a loved one’s face, and nothing broke his heart more than seeing a loved one in pain. He was known for his incredible empathy.”

Daniel is survived by his beloved father, Tony; his two brothers, Anthony and Joseph; his nephew, Desmond; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Several loved ones took to social media to share touching tributes following Daniel’s tragic passing:

Daniel’s memorial was held Monday, Nov. 27 at the Ferguson - Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon.

Donations were being made to various charities in Daniel’s loving memory.

“You always said such meaningful words to me and I will remember them always,” reads one of several tributes. “I love you Danny and I know you’re at peace now.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Daniel Patrick Pisco.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.