‘Catastrophe:’ Ogdensburg Family Seeks Support After House Collapses

Joe and Courtney Sewatsky, of Ogdensburg, awoke early on Monday, Dec. 18 and experienced an “unimaginable home catastrophe,” reads a GoFundMe launched to help them rebuild.

“Their foundation collapsed, resulting in dangerous structural damage that led to emergency responders deeming their home unsafe, and therefore condemned,” reads the campaign, launched by Alyssa Norcia.

The Sewatskys were forced out of their home with their toddler and were unable to return. To make matters worse, insurance won’t be of any help.

“As if being displaced from your home a week before Christmas isn’t enough, they were just informed by their home owners insurance that the damage will not be covered,” Norcia writes.

“There are discrepancies on this issue in their policy, and there will be an uphill battle dealing with the insurance company going forward. This will result in tremendous financial and emotional hardship as they navigate their way through this crisis.”

More than $6,700 had been raised for the family as of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

There is no timeline set in place as to when the family can move back into their home; however, the process will require the work of structural engineers and other professionals that will incur “considerable expenses,” the campaign says.

“Any financial support will greatly help,” Norcia writes. “They are a hardworking, young family with a toddler and they should never have had to experience this catastrophe.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

