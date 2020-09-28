Stop & Shop Launches Pickup Service At Sparta Store

Sparta Stop & Shop customers can now select their groceries online and pick up their order from the comfort of their own vehicle.

The Town Center Drive location now offers the Pickup service with alterations for customer and associate safety. The service requires a minimum order of $30 and charges a fee of $2.95.

Once customers choose their groceries online or via the Stop & Shop app, they simple arrive at the selected store during their pickup time, open the trunk of their vehicle and wait for an associate to drop them off.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Sue Kurta-Pavlovic, Store Manager of Stop & Shop in Sparta. “We hope this service helps make things easier for them.”

Customers are encouraged to wear a mask during pickup and limit the number of passengers in their vehicle.

New customers in select zip codes can receive a 90-day trial without service fees by entering the code ‘SSFREEPICKUP’ at checkout.

