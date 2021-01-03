Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

SEE INSIDE: Vinyl Record & Antique Shop Opens In Sussex County

Valerie Musson
Valley Records & Antiques, 23 Omega Dr., Vernon
In addition to offering a huge variety of vinyl records, the one-of-a-kind startup sells all types of posters, albums and other memorabilia "for all crowds," its Facebook page says.

Vinyl lovers in Vernon now have a new spot to shop for elusive yet coveted records and antiques.

Valley Records & Antiques opened its doors on Omega Drive last week.

In addition to offering a huge variety of vinyl records, the one-of-a-kind startup sells all types of posters, albums and other memorabilia “for all crowds,” its Facebook page says.

The shop was opened by Tom Wilson Jr., 56, who grew up in Vernon. His son, Peter, helps out on social media.

Valley Records is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, follow the shop on Facebook and Instagram.

Valley Records & Antiques, 23 Omega Dr., Vernon

