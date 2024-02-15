Fair 30°

SHARE

Bomb Squad Called After Teen Points Loaded Weapon At Person: Franklin Borough PD

A 16-year-old Franklin Borough teenager was arrested after they pointed a loaded firearm at a household member during a dispute on Sunday, Feb. 11, police said.

Franklin Borough Police

Franklin Borough Police

 Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police Facebook
Sam Barron

Franklin Borough Police said no weapons were discharged and nobody was injured during the incident. While on scene, police investigated other weapons and prohibited devices being possessed and improvised by the juvenile within the home, officers said. 

The New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit was called in and each weapon and other unlawful device was removed from the home. The teenager was issued a delinquency complaint warrant for numerous weapons offenses and possession of a destructive device, police said. 

The teenager was lodged in the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE