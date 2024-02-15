Bomb Squad Called After Teen Points Loaded Weapon At Person: Franklin Borough PD

Franklin Borough Police said no weapons were discharged and nobody was injured during the incident. While on scene, police investigated other weapons and prohibited devices being possessed and improvised by the juvenile within the home, officers said.

The New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit was called in and each weapon and other unlawful device was removed from the home. The teenager was issued a delinquency complaint warrant for numerous weapons offenses and possession of a destructive device, police said.

The teenager was lodged in the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

