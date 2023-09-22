Alert Issued For Missing Sussex County Man With Dementia

Ronald Aveta, 85, of Wantage Township, left his home in a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with New Jersey license plate VHS84G on Route 284 in Wantage between 9:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, state police said.

He was last seen at the Sunoco gas station at 311 Erie St. in Honesdale, PA just before 7 a.m.

Ronald suffers from dementia, state police said. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray/white hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt, navy sweatpants, and a gray knitted hat.

Anyone with information about Ronald’s location is asked to contact the NJSP Troop “B” Sussex Station at (973) 383-1517 or the NJSP Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

