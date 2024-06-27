Partly Cloudy 67°

60K NJ Residents Without Power Following Stormy Night

Thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power following thunderstorms that swept through the region Wednesday, June 26.

Outages across North Jersey.

 Photo Credit: JCPL Outage map
As of Thursday morning, June 27, JCP&L was reporting 54,000 outages across North Jersey. The most widespread were reported in:

More than 1,800 in Ringwood; several hundred. in Wayne; Nearly 3,000 in Boonton Township; 660 in Mine Hill; 1,200 in Mount Arlington; nearly 700 in Vernon; 700 in Stockholm; 1,400 in Great Meadows; 880 in Buttzville.

PSE&G was reporting just over 5,000 residents without power, most in Bergen County (1,600 with 223 in Fort Lee, 243 in Hasbrouck Heights, and 355 in Teaneck); 774 in Burlington County (459 in Burlington Township); 893 in Camden County with 891 in Cherry Hill; 815 in Essex County with more than 400 in Newark; and 409 in Hudson County with 400 in Bayonne.

Multiple residents voiced their complaints to JCP&L on X. For many, this is the third time losing power this week.

