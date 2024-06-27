60K NJ Residents Without Power Following Stormy Night

As of Thursday morning, June 27, JCP&L was reporting 54,000 outages across North Jersey. The most widespread were reported in:

More than 1,800 in Ringwood; several hundred. in Wayne; Nearly 3,000 in Boonton Township; 660 in Mine Hill; 1,200 in Mount Arlington; nearly 700 in Vernon; 700 in Stockholm; 1,400 in Great Meadows; 880 in Buttzville.

PSE&G was reporting just over 5,000 residents without power, most in Bergen County (1,600 with 223 in Fort Lee, 243 in Hasbrouck Heights, and 355 in Teaneck); 774 in Burlington County (459 in Burlington Township); 893 in Camden County with 891 in Cherry Hill; 815 in Essex County with more than 400 in Newark; and 409 in Hudson County with 400 in Bayonne.

Multiple residents voiced their complaints to JCP&L on X. For many, this is the third time losing power this week.

