'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones, Of Paterson, Dies At 66

Ron Cephas Jones, a Paterson native who won two Emmys for his role on "This is Us", died on Sunday, Aug. 19 at the age of 66.

Ron Cephas Jones
Ron Cephas Jones Photo Credit: Chris Roth/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Jones attended John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson and graduated from Ramapo College. He starred in movies like "He Got Game," "Sweet and Lowdown" and "Across the Universe" and guest starred on "Law and Order," "NYPD Blue" and "Mr. Robot."

"This is Us" which premiered in 2016, was Jones signature role. He played William Hill, who reconnects with his son, who was given up for adoption as a newborn. Jones was nominated for four Emmys, winning two in 2018 and 2020. The cast of "This is Us" paid tribute on social media.

Jones is survived by a daughter, Jasmine.

