Tattooed Paterson Gunman Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged for a shooting that occurred in Paterson last month.

Rashane Lewis, of Paterson, was charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a 20-year-old man at 12th Avenue and William Street on Friday, March 10 around 9 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. The victim's injuries were not fatal.

Police apprehended Lewis on Tuesday, April 4, following an investigation, Valdes said.

Lews was charged with attempted murder, various weapons offenses, and terroristic threats, and was issued a disorderly persons offense.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.