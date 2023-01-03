‘Good Friend To All:’ Robert Mirrer Of Passaic County Dies, 28

Tributes are pouring in for Robert “Bobby” Wade Mirrer of Passaic County, who died on Thursday, Dec. 29 at age 28.

Born in Pompton Plains, Bobby grew up in Pompton Lakes and attended high school in Wayne, where he lived at the time of his passing, his obituary and social media pages say.

Bobby was known for his love of four-wheeling and baseball, and he was always seeking out landscaping and other outdoor work.

He also had a passion for animals, especially his dogs.

Ultimately, Bobby will forever be remembered as a kind and caring soul who would consistently go above and beyond for others.

“He was a loyal friend and had a big heart,” Bobby’s obituary says. “He loved his family and was a good friend to all.”

Bobby is survived by his father, Robert Mirrer Jr.; his mother Michelle Ekkers and her fiancé Luis; his sisters Angelica and Brielle; his grandparents Robert Mirrer Sr. and Patricia; grandfather Albert Ekkers; his aunts and uncles Chris and Dana Ekkers, Jason and Lucia Ekkers, Patti Mirrer, and Dwayne Ekkers; his cousins Jason Ekkers, Amanda Ekkers, Jared Ekkers, Nicholas Ekkers, and Randi Ekkers and his soon to be nephew Parker Jameson, and many more.

Tributes immediately poured in on social media following Bobby’s tragic passing:

“May you forever rest in the sweetest peace Bobby,” Brielle Mirrer writes. “You sure define the word strong with the fight you put up.”

Bobby’s memorial will be held at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Donations can be made in Bobby’s loving memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or ASPCA.

“Bobby was a sweet boy,” reads a condolence on Bobby’s obituary. “Despite all of his adventures, there was always such a pure innocence with him which is likely why so many rooted for him [and] loved him."

Click here to view the full obituary of Robert “Bobby” Wade Mirrer.

“I am very grateful for all of the moments we spent together and the opportunity of you letting me into your life," the condolence says. "Lord have Mercy on the Soul of Robert Mirrer and on all those who love him.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.