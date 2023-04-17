NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $1 Million, Another Wins $150K

Who are the lucky winners? A Powerball player in New Jersey is walking away with a whopping $1 million, while another player is taking home $150,000.

A Jackpocket ticket matching all five white balls for the Saturday, April 15 drawing was sold at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt, lottery officials said. The ticket is good for the second-tier $1 million prize.

Meanwhile, a ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball was sold at American Legion #281 Blackwood, 2101 Chews Landing Clementon Rd., Blackwood in Camden County.

The ticket was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the third-tier prize to $150,000.

The winning numbers were: 01, 33, 34, 56 and 59. The Red Power Ball was 18, and the Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $235 million, and the next drawing will be held Monday, April 17.

