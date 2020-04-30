Passaic Florist Stops To Gift Bouquet To Bride, Groom Getting Married On Front Steps

Lisse Cielo was on her way home from work at her flower shop Cielo's Floral Designs when she noticed a West Paterson couple getting married on their front porch.

It was a beautiful sight, she said, but something was missing: Flowers.

Cielo's daughter, Brianna, who has recently been lending her mom a hand at the shop, reminded her that they just so happened to have brought home flowers from the shop that day -- something they "hardly ever do."

And so, the mom and daughter rushed home and put together a stunning bouquet and boutonniere for the couple in “probably 10 minutes,” Cielo said.

They got back in the car and headed back to the ceremony.

“I said to them, ‘Can I give you a gift?'" said Cielo, handing them the flowers and a personal note. "They were just so surprised and so thankful."

At Brianna’s insistence, Cielo posted the story to Instagram -- alongside a photo that her daughter had taken from the car -- and was “overwhelmed” at the response it received.

“People like you truly make the world a better place. Thank you for demonstrating that there is faith in humanity,” one user commented.

The couple holding Cielo's beautiful flower arrangements. Lisse Cielo

Cielo says she felt compelled to carry out the act of generosity as an uplifting change of pace from the number of funerals she’s made arrangements for amid the COVID-19 crisis -- though her storefront is closed to the public, Cielo’s Floral Designs is still offering curbside pickup and delivery.

“I’ve never done so much funeral work in such a short time -- it’s like every single day,” she said. “So the fact that I did something different that day also made me feel better.”

“We’re dealing with such sadness all the time, and these poor families can’t really give the proper sendoff to their loved ones because they can only have an hour and a limited number of people. So, to be able to make a flower bouquet for a happy occasion was really nice.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.