Guy Del Corso, Legendary Hawthorne Bodybuilding Coach, Dies: 'Loved By All'

Del Corso, who lived in Hawthorne, had a stroke last month, his family said.

"He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed terribly," his family wrote. "Please know he loved each and every one of you."

The bodybuilding coach originally developed a fascination with bodybuilding when he was just nine years old, visiting his grandmother in Seaside Heights.

He was 14 when he got his first weight set and bench and began working out in his father's garage. He opened his first gym — "Guy's Gym" — in his early 20s inside of Paterson storefront, then later relocated to Hawthorne.

Del Corso, who was crowned Mr. New Jersey in 1988, was still competing in bodybuilding competitions into his '50s, retiring in 2009. Del Corso got into coaching in 2015 after being diagnosed with cancer and suffering a heart attack.

"I was out of work and a bunch of people I was training at the time came up with this idea," he told Daily Voice in 2018. "They offered to pay me a couple bucks a month for me to send them workouts. I would be their coach."

Del Corso worked with 80 clients a day, regularly sending them Bible verses to keep them inspired and motivated.

Tributes have been pouring in for Del Corso since his passing. The National Physique Committee Northeast said the world was a better place because of Del Corso.

"He left us far too soon, yet he left us all with so much," NPC Northeast said on Instagram.

Services have not yet been finalized.

