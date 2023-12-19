Fair 31°

Flooding Closes Paterson Schools For Second Day

Paterson Public Schools announced all schools will be closed again on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as the city continues to deal with the devastation of weekend flooding.

Flooding continues in parts of New Jersey on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

 Photo Credit: Paterson Police Department
Sam Barron

The district had closed schools on Tuesday, Dec. 19, following an early dismissal on Monday, Dec. 18, as numerous streets in the city were closed due to several inches of accumulated water.

"Due to continued flooding and road closures caused by heavy rain, it has become a safety issue for students and staff traveling into the city," Dan Juan, interim director of communications for Paterson Public Schools said. 

Paterson hopes to reopen schools on Thursday, Dec. 21, Juan said. 

