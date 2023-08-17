Fired Wayne Officer Claiming Retaliation, Sexual Harassment Seeks Reinstatement

In her most recent lawsuit filed in Passaic County Superior Court Friday, Aug. 2, Christie Ohlendorf is seeking to have her job restored. Ohlendorf says she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, related to being a female police officer in Wayne.

"Our client was illegally terminated at her internal affairs hearing as direct retaliation for her filing her civil lawsuit as against Wayne," the former officer's attorney, Patrick Toscano said. "The administrative charges levied against her were absurd."

Toscano said even if the allegations were true, Ohlendorf should've received only a written or oral reprimand at worst.

Moreover, even if the trivial administrative allegations were proven to be true, the NJ State Attorney General Internal Affairs Progressive Discipline Guidelines (which any/all law enforcement agencies are mandated to abide by) would call for an oral or written reprimand, at worst.

Ohlendorf was terminated from the force with cause on Thursday, July 27, after being brought up on disciplinary charges, last December, according to the lawsuit. She had been placed on light duty and was barred from entering the lobby while fielding a report from a civilian since she was not allowed to carry a service weapon.

A sergeant soon saw Ohlendorf disobey the orders, interacting in the lobby with a civilian and their child, but the female officer said she was responding to a situation that escalated. Her superiors disputed that, though.

Ohlendorf's lawsuit in February painted a picture of sexism within the Wayne Police Department. No woman had been promoted to position of rank in the department and during her interview, Ohlendorf was questioned about whether she wanted to have children, according to the lawsuit.

"We have one girl right now who wants to have a whole basketball team," then-Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said to her, Ohlendorf alleges in the suit.

Ohlendorf said she was harassed by the wife of a lieutenant because her number was in his phone and was sexually harassed by a town-hired contractor. Ohlendorff also alleges the police force blocked her attempts at getting a sergeants promotion because she is a woman.

The police department also criticized Ohlendorff and said her leave for mental health made her unfit to be a supervisor.

Christopher J. Tietjen, the business administrator for Wayne, said the town does not comment on personnel matters or ongoing litigation. Toscano said she looks forward to deposing the "entire governing body" of Wayne.

"The relentless sexual harassment and recent illegal termination of Officer Ohlendorf as authorized by Wayne is not only abhorrent and repugnant to basic human decency, but also smacks of an unadulterated hubris within the Wayne Police Department," Toscano said. "Wayne has made an egregious mistake here of colossal proportions."

Dave Altieri, who represents Ohlendorf on the statutory appeal of her termination, maintains that the Township was "far from justified" in seeking Ohlendorf's termination.

"She was an excellent officer and deserves her job back," Altieri said.

